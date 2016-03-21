Monday, March 21, 2016

New Updates for the Kern River Sierra Map!


The Kern River Sierra Outdoor Recreation Topo Map, 4th Edition:


The new and improved 4th Edition of the Kern River Sierra Outdoor Recreation Map, published Fall 2015.

A few of the newest changes and updates:

Piutes Motorized Singletrack added! 
Updated and detailed mapping of the Piutes motorized singletrack system, including the USFS temporarily-designated motorized singletrack trails in the Piutes. (NOTE: At the time of press, many trails were newly signed and designated with temporary status by the USFS. Read any new signs and obey all changes in regulation.)


Brand new Singletrack in the Greenhorns, near Alta Sierra. 
This map depicts the new Bull Run Pass Trail, Bull Run Peak Trail, and the Portuguese North Trails. Time for some epic rides.


Improved the accuracy of many trails in the Giant Sequoia National Monument, including the Clicks Creek Trailhead area trails, upper Starvation Creek/Powderhorn, Johnsondale area, and much more.


Updates to Blackrock/North Kern Plateau, including clarification of the trails/roads near the multi-sport zone between Granite Knob, Smith Mtn, Jackass Peak.


Motorized singletrack is now darker and easier to distinguish from non-motorized trails.


Many more peaks, passes, and towns have elevation labels.


Additional labels and Points of Interest, including waterfalls, viewpoints, and activities...and more....


More Info 
List Price: $12.95
Publication Date: Fall 2015
ISBN: 978-0-9723361-4-7
Sides: Printed on both sides, North and South
Size: 32"X27" Map, 9"x4" Folded

Purchase on Amazon or Shop Locally!

Sunday, December 7, 2014

An inside look into the New Santa Barbara Outdoor Recreation Map

A sneak peak into this amazing detailed topo map of the entire Santa Barbara region and backcountry:

  

 

 





 






East side Santa Barbara:


West Side and North Santa Barbara:


FIND THIS MAP IN Southern California REI Stores, Mountain Air Sports in Santa Barbara, and numerous other shops through the Santa Barbara area. Or at Amazon!



Tuesday, September 30, 2014

More Big Bike Events in Mammoth 2015

In addition to the successful Kamikaze Games in September, Mammoth will now host the USA Cycling XC,  the USA Enduro National Championships,  Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships on July 14-19!

From USA Cycling's website:

“Mammoth Mountain is thrilled to host another prestigious USA Cycling event at our world-class mountain,” said Bill Cockroft, Mammoth Mountain Resort Senior Vice President. “Welcoming the best mountain bikers in the country will be wonderful for our community and a win for USA Cycling.”

http://www.usacycling.org/2015-cross-country-enduro-nationals-to-join-gravity-nationals-at-mammoth-mountain.htm


Monday, July 28, 2014

New Maps Out! Santa Barbara & Kern River Sierra

The brand new ultimate Santa Barbara Map is here!


The Santa Barbara Outdoor Recreation Topo Map:  Hiking, Mountain Biking, Rock Climbing, Wind Sports, Beaches & Surf Breaks, Trailheads, Camping, Hot Springs, & More in the Santa Barbara Coast, Front Country & Backcountry, State & Local Parks, Los Padres National Forest, Gaviota, Goleta, Montecito, Carpinteria, Figueroa Mtn, Lake Cachuma, Gibraltar Reservoir.

Low resolution view of the west side map:

Low res view of the east side:

The legend:


Additional details are here.

Its on Amazon;  and coming to southern california retail locations soon!

Also the updated 3rd version (summer 2014) of The Kern River Outdoor Recreation Topo Map is now in shops in the Kernville area and across the southern california. The new update includes the new re-routes on trails such as the Kern Canyon Trail and Portuguese Pass, and other changes to roads and trails throughout the Sequoia National Forest & BLM; clearer distinctions between motorized and non-motorized trail fonts; new peak symbols for clarity; some more mountains/elevations, viewpoints, climbing spots, and more....!!!

 Details here.



Thursday, October 10, 2013

Trailwork in Molybdenite Creek area

About a month ago, we heard there was some critical trail work done on the Molybdenite Creek to Long Valley Trail area near the Little Walker River in the Bridgeport/Sonora Pass area.  The fading singletrack on the Long Valley side is seeing some more use.  The aspen section of trail had all of the downed logs sawed or moved.  This is one of the most fun parts of the ride.
Right NOW should be the perfect time to go rip through the fall colors!


As for the most current conditions; we're not sure. Let us know if you've been up or heard anything.

For more information on the rides up there, check out: Mountain Biking Mammoth & the Eastern Sierra.










