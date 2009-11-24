Tuesday, November 24, 2009

Mammoth Mountain Update

Its the season for multi-sport shredding in Mammoth! We've been hearing reports that riding around Mammoth is great right now - especially on trails like Lower Rock Creek. The mountain has snow and is open for snowboarding/skiing. Check out this Hi-def pump video of Mammoth:

Mammoth Anbringen Episode 1 Javi Silva from CHili DoHNut Productions on Vimeo.



2 comments:

