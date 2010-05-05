Follow Me - the movie you've been waiting for

Finally, the highly anticipated high definition mountain bike movie "Follow Me" is here!
The movie just premeired at the Sea Otter Classic, and will be available on DVD and iTunes May 2010.
Here's what they say:
The filmmakers who brought you the Collective, Roam and Seasons present a new mountain bike film, Follow Me. Shot in high definition, Follow Me takes the viewer inside the action, capturing the unique perspectives and imagery the Anthill Films crew is famous for.
Follow Me gets back to basics and reminds us why we all love to ride bikes. Breaking from the traditional format of single rider segments, the film documents what happens when the worlds best downhillers, freeriders and slopestylers ride together on some of the best trails on the planet. Follow Me is a portrait of modern mountain bike lifestyle and culture think back-yard sessions, ripping local trails, training bike parks, epic road trips and heli drops its all about having fun your bike.
Follow Me will change the way you see mountain bike films and get you stoked to get off the couch and ride!
Riders: Sam Hill, Gee Atherton, Darren Berreclough, Ben Boyko, Brendan Fairclough, Geoff Gulevich, Matt Hunter, Cam McCaul, Brandon Semenuk, Steve Smith, Kurt Sorge, Thomas Vanderham
Locations: Queenstown NZ, Baja (Punta San Carlos), Whistler, Sun Peaks, Silver Star, Mt. Washington, the North Shore, Sunshine Coast, Kamloops, Mt. Hood
Music: Emika, "Double Edge"
Follow Me gets back to basics and reminds us why we all love to ride bikes. Breaking from the traditional format of single rider segments, the film documents what happens when the worlds best downhillers, freeriders and slopestylers ride together on some of the best trails on the planet. Follow Me is a portrait of modern mountain bike lifestyle and culture think back-yard sessions, ripping local trails, training bike parks, epic road trips and heli drops its all about having fun your bike.
Follow Me will change the way you see mountain bike films and get you stoked to get off the couch and ride!
Riders: Sam Hill, Gee Atherton, Darren Berreclough, Ben Boyko, Brendan Fairclough, Geoff Gulevich, Matt Hunter, Cam McCaul, Brandon Semenuk, Steve Smith, Kurt Sorge, Thomas Vanderham
Locations: Queenstown NZ, Baja (Punta San Carlos), Whistler, Sun Peaks, Silver Star, Mt. Washington, the North Shore, Sunshine Coast, Kamloops, Mt. Hood
Music: Emika, "Double Edge"
1 comment:
Follow Me is on iTunes now in HD! Here's the link:
http://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewTVSeason?id=369420459&s=143441
Post a Comment