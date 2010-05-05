Wednesday, May 5, 2010
Pros at the Aptos Jumps after Sea Otter
Following tradition on the day after the Sea Otter Classic, many of the top pros in mountain biking met at the Aptos Post Office Jumps in the Santa Cruz area to show their stuff. (Photo from the PinkBike story by Margus Rega - check it out here).
All the big names like Jamie Goldman, Aaron Chase, Cam McCaul, Jordie Lunn, Dan Atherton, Greg Watts, and Brandon Semenuk were on location at the Jump Jam, near the foot of The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park.
Here's a cool video of the event shot with the new Go Pro HD Cam:
More info on Aptos Post Office Jumps from extremeline here.
