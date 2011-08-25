The Kern River Sierra Adventure Map

UPDATE!
The Kern River Sierra Outdoor Recreation Topo Map is available locally in the Kern River Valley! Get it at:
Sierra South, Ride KRV Bike Shop, Kern River Brewing Company, Kern River Fly Fishing, Mountain River Adventures, Pizza Barn, Kernville Chamber of Commerce, Riverside One-Stop, James Store, Charlies Market, Sierra Mtn Market/Chevron, Wofford Liquor/Fast Trip, Lightener's Firearms, Isabella Super Market, Golden State Surplus.
The map features the hiking and mountain biking trails, rock climbing spots, whitewater launches, named rapids with ratings, giant sequoia groves, winter trailheads, water sports, fishing and hunting access, and other recreational opportunities in the Kern River and Southern Sierra region.
Ranging from 10,000 feet to 2,000 feet in elevation, the rugged and diverse land of the Kern River Sierra ecompasses the Giant Sequoia National Monument, Camp Nelson, Black Rock Station and the Kern Plateau, Kernville, Lake Isabella, Keyesville, Greenhorn Mountains, Piute Mountains and the Domeland and Golden Trout Wilderness.
Enough of the small talk, get outside and play!
Also available at Action Sports, Finish Line Bikes, and Snider's Cyclery in Bakersfield.
And online at Amazon.com.
Check out clips of the map here.
For Trail, River, Climbing descriptions and updates, the KernRiverSierra.com online recreation mega-guide is coming soon!
- Map: Printed on 2 sides
- Size: 32"X28" Map, 7"x4.5" Folded
- Topo Lines: 100 Foot Contours
- Scale: 1:62,500 (1 Inch on map = 1 Mile on land)
- GPS: Includes 7.5' Lat/Long Grid
- Paper: State of the art waterproof and tear resistant plastic hybrid paper
- Land: Distinguishes between the various types of Public Lands and private property
- Trails: Depicts different type of trails such as motorized, non-motorized, wilderness, and low-use singletrack
- Suggestions: Includes numerous hikes and featured bike routes, such as several variations of the popular Just Outstanding ride and the epic Cannell Trail.
- Publisher: Extremeline Productions LLC.
