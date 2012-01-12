Mountain Biking is Exploding!

Here's an example from the UK:
Firms urged to act over growth in mountain biking
"Scottish companies are being urged to take advantage of a predicted 30% growth in mountain biking in Scotland over the next five years.
The call was made by Tourism Intelligence Scotland (TIS), a joint venture by Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and VisitScotland.
TIS said the activity already generated £119m a year for the Scottish economy.
Market share is predicted to increase to £155m in the next five years..."
