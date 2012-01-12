Thursday, January 12, 2012

Mountain Biking is Exploding!

Here's an example from the UK:


Firms urged to act over growth in mountain biking

"Scottish companies are being urged to take advantage of a predicted 30% growth in mountain biking in Scotland over the next five years.



The call was made by Tourism Intelligence Scotland (TIS), a joint venture by Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and VisitScotland.

TIS said the activity already generated £119m a year for the Scottish economy.
Market share is predicted to increase to £155m in the next five years..."


AddThis Social Bookmark Button
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)