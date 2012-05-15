Big Bike Park Plans in Mammoth

Mammoth Bike Park lower trails open in less than 2 weeks!
New trails are being planned/proposed for 2012, including new beginner/intermediate trails and an addition to Richter Trail; all accessed by Discovery Chairlift next to Main Lodge. Get more Info and make public comments to the USFS here. Here's a map of the proposed Trails.
From Mammoth's Website:
Mammoth Mountain Bike Park opens May 25, 2012!
Weekend shuttle service for approximately 9-10 trails on the lower mountain will begin on May 25. More trails will continue to open as soon as conditions permit.
Aaron Gwin Joins Mammoth Bike Park Pro Team!
We're excited to announce the addition of rider Aaron Gwin to the Bike Park Pro Team. Can't wait to see him train for the World Cup race circuit on our trails. Decline Magazine Article Here.New Trails!
- New Downtown - our beginner trail is now easier and smoother!
- Jill's Jumps
- Upper Twilight Zone
- Recoil
- Pipeline
Comments sought on Mammoth Mountain Bike Park Trail Proposal
The Inyo National Forest, Mammoth Ranger District is soliciting comments on a Mammoth Mountain Bike Park Trail Construction Project proposal. Mammoth Mountain Ski Area (MMSA), a permittee on the Inyo National Forest, has proposed to construct 2.5 miles of mountain bike trails in the vicinity of, and in conjunction with the operation of the Discovery Chair (Chair 11). All proposed trail construction is within the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area permit boundaries.
The purpose of this proposed project is to provide new terrain, recreation opportunities, better connectivity, and better separation between differently skilled riders within Mammoth Mountain Bike Park. The proposed projects are needed to provide two new progressive, beginner-level mountain bike trail experiences and a connector from the top of the Discovery Chair to a pre-existing, more difficult trail.
The Forest Service has made a preliminary assessment that this proposal falls within a category of actions listed in the Forest Service NEPA Handbook that are excluded from documentation in an Environmental Assessment (EA) or Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and that there are no extraordinary circumstances that would preclude use of the category regarding Construction and Reconstruction of Trails.
Both the bike trail project and the winter projects are subject to the notice and comment provisions of 36CFR 215.3. The public comment period ends 30 days following the date of publication of the legal notices, which are expected to be May 17. Those wishing to comment on either proposal should not rely upon dates or timeframes provided by any other source. Only those who provide comment or otherwise express interest in the proposed action during the comment period will be eligible to appeal the decision.
Written comments for either project must be submitted to Allison Jackson, Winter Sports Specialist, Inyo National Forest, P.O. Box 148, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546. Electronic comments may be sent toajackson@fs.fed.us in the following acceptable formats: plain text (.txt), rich text (.rtf), Adobe (.pdf), or Word (.doc). Written comments may also be submitted by fax (760.924.5537) or by hand-delivery to the Mammoth Ranger Station during normal business hours, excluding holidays.
Information about the proposed project and maps will be posted on the Inyo National Forest website on May 17. Additional information may also be obtained from the Project Leader, Allison Jackson, at 760.924.5510. -Press Releases
