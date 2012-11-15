Thursday, November 15, 2012

The Mammoth Kamikaze Bike Games 2013

2013 Mammoth Kamikaze Bike Games

Save the Date - September 4 - 8, 2013 - Mammoth Mountain, CA

Featuring: 
  • Camps/Clinics
  • Century Ride/Race 
  • Criterium
  • Cross Country
  • Downhill
  • Freestyle 
  • Kamikaze
  • Kids Race
  • Mountain Cross/Dual Slalom 
  • Super D 
  • Tech/Expo
  • Trials

Mammoth Team Member Aaron Gwin Slaying berms.


1 comment:

Kirstz said...

Wow! This must be really exciting and can't wait to watch it. How I wish I can be there to watch. Anyway, I am glad I visit this blog and get a chance to know this info. Thanks.

Kirstz | mountain biking philippines

Monday, January 7, 2013 at 9:15:00 PM PST

