The Mammoth Kamikaze Bike Games 2013

2013 Mammoth Kamikaze Bike Games
Save the Date - September 4 - 8, 2013 - Mammoth Mountain, CA
Featuring:
- Camps/Clinics
- Century Ride/Race
- Criterium
- Cross Country
- Downhill
- Freestyle
- Kamikaze
- Kids Race
- Mountain Cross/Dual Slalom
- Super D
- Tech/Expo
- Trials
Mammoth Team Member Aaron Gwin Slaying berms.
1 comment:
Wow! This must be really exciting and can't wait to watch it. How I wish I can be there to watch. Anyway, I am glad I visit this blog and get a chance to know this info. Thanks.
Kirstz | mountain biking philippines
Post a Comment