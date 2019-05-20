The 5th Edition of the Kern River Sierra Map is out!

The Kern River Sierra Outdoor Recreation Topo Map,
5th Edition, Published Fall 2018
A few of the newest changes and updates:
With every new map edition, numerous additions and updates are made. Even more labels, points of interest, waterfalls, viewpoints, activities, trail and road changes, and so much more are added or updated!
Enjoy more labeled peaks, trail passes, meadows, rock climbing locations, hot springs, and fresh water springs on the new map. Several elevation labels were added to this 5th edition as well. Many more peaks, passes, and towns now have a matching elevation to better plan your adventure.
Various adjustments were made throughout the map; such as updating some of the trails and roads in the Oak Ridge area of the Greenhorns; improving the trail depictions in the southern Kern Plateau, adding the individual formations of The Needles, and sooo much more!
More Info
List Price: $12.95
Publication Date: Fall 2018
ISBN: 978-0-9723361-4-7
Sides: Printed on both sides, North and South
Size: 32"X 27" Map, 9"x 4" Folded
Purchase on Amazon or Shop Locally or at REI!
