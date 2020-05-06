6th Edition of the Kern River Sierra Map!

Purchase on Amazon or Shop Locally or at REI!
Discover the recreational gems of the The Kern River Sierra, the epicenter of year-round outdoor adventure.
This map features the hiking and mountain biking trails, rock climbing & bouldering spots, whitewater launches and named rapids, giant sequoia groves, winter trailheads, water sports, fishing and hunting access, motorized singletrack, and several other recreational opportunities in the Kern River and Southern Sierra region.
Ranging from 10,000 feet to 2,000 feet in elevation, the rugged and diverse land of the Kern River Sierra encompasses the Giant Sequoia National Monument, Camp Nelson, Black Rock Station and the Kern Plateau, Kernville, Lake Isabella, Keyesville, Greenhorn Mountains, Piute Mountains and much of the Domeland and Golden Trout Wilderness..
MAP FEATURES
Sides: Printed on both sides
Size: 32" X 27" Map, 9"x 4" Folded
Topo Lines: 100 Foot Contours
Scale: 1:62,500 (1 Inch on map = 1 Mile on land)
GPS: Includes 7.5' Lat/Long Grid
Paper: State of the art waterproof and tear resistant plastic hybrid paper
Land: Distinguishes between the various types of Public Lands and private property
Trails: Depicts several different type of trails such as multi-use and wilderness singletrack
Suggestions: Features numerous hikes and mountain bike routes, including variations of the popular Just Outstanding ride and the epic Cannell Trail!
Enough of the small talk, get outside and play!
|6th Edtion
